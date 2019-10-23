Editor’s note: The Standard-Journal will take a look at vaping among area teens and what our local schools are doing to educate students in a series of stories beginning Monday.
MIDDLEBURG — The vexing problem of teen vaping was discussed Tuesday night at Midd-West High School by educators and health care professionals.
The presentation organized by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way discussed dangers and consequences of the devices marketed under various names.
All use an electronic heat source to vaporize a liquid which often contains high levels of nicotine. Anecdotal evidence of lung injury has surrounded vaping, with a recent spike in deaths reported.
Thor Edmiston, Midd-West High School principal, said the district is getting better at spotting vapes. He noted district tobacco policy also included electronic devices.
“That helps us out as a district when we are going through the process of consequencing those thing,” he told the gathering. “The best thing we can do is educate so that students understand the dangers.”
Dane Aucker, Midd West Middle School principal, said young students are often oblivious to the risk.
“When students are found in the possession of vape (devices), the very common answer I get is that they are safer than a cigarette,” he said. “The answer to that is obviously ‘no.’”
Aucker said there were two cases of tobacco use were brought to him in his first year on the job. But during the last school year there were 13 cases, all but one were vapes.
Dental Hygienist Jennifer Campbell said vaping came to her attention in 2010. It was more difficult, she noted, to spot a vape user due to lack of an obvious tobacco smell. But the substances, heated and sweetened, can lead to virtually instant tooth decay. She added that e-smoke dental damage can be frustrating for parents who have in some cases spent thousands of collars in orthodontics for their children.
Chris Blockus, Midd-West High School guidance counselor, said it is discouraging when children claim vaping is “just water vapor.” He accused business interests of lying when they claim they are not marketing to children.
“Why would they make it look like a marker, a pen or a thumb drive?’ he mused. “That makes me angry.”
Dr. Perry Meadows, Geisinger Health Plan medical director government programs, said nicotine use affects the same receptors in the brain as other addictive drugs. But electronic vape devices have introduced new risks.
“It is really a new game with Juuling,” he said. “We really don’t know all the long term effects.”
Ann Dzwonchyk, Evangelical Community Hospital community health educator said her job includes showing devices to students so that they don’t need to go out and find them.
Several of the two dozen audience members had questions, including Midd-West students. Ethan Bobb, a middle schooler, asked why vaping was legal if it was so dangerous.
“There are people making money off of people getting hurt,” replied Edmiston.
Jayden White, also a middle schooler, asked if vaping affected people more deeply at different ages. Meadows replied that it does.
Handouts for parents included strategies for talking with their children about vaping. They included selecting the right time to talk and to remind them, among other things, the damage they can do to their developing brains and bodies.
The program began with the screening of two television news reports.
One described the injuries sustained by young vape users who nearly died and required intensive care before they began to recover. The other illustrated how difficult it was for parents and teachers to identify devices which are designed to look like sports watches, computer thumb drives or draw strings on a hooded sweatshirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.