MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Coggno, an online training marketplace and Learning Management System (LMS), currently offering nearly 500 courses through its web site, www.centralpachamber.com. Click “Online Training” under the “Business and Education” tab on the homepage.
All courses are self-paced and can be taken around the clock. Some can be completed in as little as 30 minutes while others will take several hours. A majority of courses offer a “Certificate of Completion” once a course is successfully completed. In addition, several courses are available with Continuing Education Unit/Credit Courses (CEU’s/CEC’s).
Online training is interactive. Most courses teach the learner through a combination of video, voiceover and PowerPoint, measuring the learner’s comprehension of the course material through periodic knowledge checks.
