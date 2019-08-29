TURBOTVILLE — Lewis Township is considering appealing to the state Supreme Court a decision which was recently handed down in favor of a resident who filed legal proceedings against the township.
Township resident James Yannaccone said the issue emerged six years ago as the township started to reshape its zoning ordinance.
In 2013, he said the township stepped away from a joint zoning ordinance which it had with Turbotville.
“(Lewis Township) was redoing its whole zoning ordinance,” Yannaccone explained. “It was a total revision. Some big businesses will read this (new ordinance) and say ‘this is a joke.’”
According to Yannaccone, the new ordinance went into effect Jan. 1, 2015.
Without utilizing the services of an attorney, Yannaccone said he filed suit against the township, arguing it had not followed the proper procedures to enact its new, comprehensive township zoning ordinance.
A decision in the case was issued Aug. 9 by the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania and Judges Robert Simpson, Anne E. Covey and Ellen Eisler.
The decision states the township’s zoning ordinance committee (ZOC) was a valid committee. Yannaccone’s suit questioned the validity of that committee.
However, the court’s conclusion states “in the process of preparing the proposed ordinance, ZOC failed to hold at least one public meeting pursuant to public notice, as required.”
The decision goes on to state the committee’s “failure to issue the prescribed public notice of at least one of ZOC’s public meetings is a fatal flaw that invalidates the ordinance’s enactment and renders the ordinance void from inception.”
Yannaccone said that decision overturned a ruling by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor, who determined the proper procedures were followed by the township.
Yannaccone thinks Saylor did not believe him when he stated he was going to appeal the decision to the Commonwealth Court.
“There were all these procedures (the township) didn’t do,” Yannaccone said. “That’s, basically, why I filed my case. I figured the zoning was a joke. The only thing I had to go on was that they didn’t follow procedure.”
Lewis Township Solicitor Jonathan DeWald, of McNearny, Page Vanderlin and Hall, said the township is considering appealing the Commonwealth Court’s decision.
“We stand with Judge Saylor’s decision and are considering appealing it to the Supreme Court,” DeWald said.
During the hearing before Saylor, DeWald said Yannaccone admitted to never reading the actual ordinance.
“This is more of a procedural discussion, in the way in which the township went about... adoption of the ordinance,” DeWald said. “Judge Saylor found in favor of the township.”
DeWald also stressed that township residents remain protected as the validity of the way in which the ordinance was enacted remains in question.
He pointed to a footnote in the Commonwealth Court decision which states “a determination that an ordinance is void from inception shall not affect any previously acquired rights of property owners who have exercised good faith reliance on the validity of the ordinance prior to the determination.”
DeWald also stressed that the validity of the content of the ordinance has not been questioned throughout the proceedings.
“It’s a procedural question,” he said. “I want to make that clear.”
According to Yannaccone, the Supreme Court can determine whether or not it would take the township’s case if it attempts to appeal to the court.
“The Supreme Court could take the request (to hear the case) or they could turn it down,” Yannaccone said. “If (Lewis Township) doesn’t appeal, or if they do appeal and get turned down, they don’t have a zoning ordinance. It’s been voided.”
