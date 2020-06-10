MIFFLINBURG — Summer events were recently announced for the Elias Center for the Performing Arts.
The New Jersey Snake Man will appear at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at the Elias Center, 212 S. Fifth St., Mifflinburg, for an educational presentation of live snakes.
Adventure in Fun will appear at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at the Elias Center with live animals, including a 5-foot American alligator.
Admission for either event is $10 for adults, no charge for children with a paid adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.