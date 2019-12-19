NEW COLUMBIA — At least two people were killed and dozens were injured in a multi-vehicle crash which closed Interstate 80 in White Deer Township, Union County, for hours after a snow squall moved through the area.
Firefighters and ambulances from multiple departments across the region were called to the scene of the crash, which occurred at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of mile marker 202.
According to emergency services radio communications, the Union County Coroners Office was called to the scene due to at least one fatality.
Press reports indicate Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn pronounced another person dead at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Radio communications indicated 15 to 20 vehicles were involved in the crash. One transmission indicated two crash victims may have been struck by other vehicles after exiting their own vehicles.
As of 3 p.m., a communication transmission indicated extrication was nearly complete of the final victim trapped in a vehicle.
The injured were being transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, and Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of injuries.
Two buses were called to the scene to transport patients being classified as “walking wounded” to the hospitals for treatment.
Evangelical Community Hospital released a statement on its response early Wednesday afternoon.
“The hospital has initiated its hospital incident command system (HICS) and is currently receiving patients from the incident,” the release said. “We are working with other hospitals in the area to provide a coordinated approach to patient care and essential responding staff are handling the event.”
A second release issued Wednesday evening outlined more details of the hospital’s response.
“During the incident, a total of 37 patients were received,” the release said. “At press time, a total of three patients were transported to other health care facilities for a higher level of care.”
In addition, the release said the hospital served as a “receiving point for 21 individuals not necessarily involved in the accident and not injured but needing refuge from the hazardous weather conditions.
“Those individuals and three dogs were received and either held until they could be picked up by loved ones or housed at local hotels overnight,” the release said. “Response to the incident continued into the evening on Wednesday.”
Geisinger Medical Center issued a statement which said nine patients from the crash were transported to the hospital in Danville for treatment.
“Six patients were transported from the scene to the hospital, with an additional three transported to GMC from other facilities,” the statement said. “Current conditions remain under evaluation.”
Updates from local hospitals would be issued as available, it was noted.
A press release from PennDOT said the interstate was closed in both directions, between Interstate 180 and the Jersey Shore exit. Eastbound lanes were reopened at 8 p.m., while the westbound lanes remained closed.
The White Deer Pike was also shut down later in the afternoon as emergency vehicles moved along the roadway to access the crash scene via the Mile Run exit.
Even into this morning, PennDOT warned that traffic on Route 220 near Jersey Shore, Lycoming County was slow due to the crash in Union County.
Detours were in place using Route 220 and Interstate 80. Westbound lanes remained closed overnight and truck traffic, and some cars, lined exits in the area. I-180 at I-80 was backed up all the way onto Susquehanna Trail with truck traffic. Several trucks were parked in the right travel lane and the exit lane to I-80 westbound, leaving just one lane of I-180 open.
PennDOT issued a release early this morning indicating I-80 westbound is expected to open around noon today. Wreckers were still removing crashed vehicles this morning, PennDOT noted.
Firefighters from White Deer Township, the Warrior Run Area, Milton, Turbot Township, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg were among those called to the scene, along with multiple ambulances from across the region.
State police had issued no release on the crash as of press time this morning.
