SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Conservation District (NCCD) awarded nine scholarships to students residing in Northumberland County in recognition of their dedication to their studies as they advance to higher education.
These scholarships are funded through Don Cotner Farms of Danville and Sandra Shaffer-Mattern of Dalmatia.
The Don Cotner Sr. Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a high school senior residing in Northumberland County pursuing a degree in agriculture or an environmentally related field. This scholarship is provided by Don Cotner Jr. in memory of his father. Don Cotner Sr. was a director for the NCCD from 1960 until 1979. Cotner Farms started implementing soil conservation in the 1930s and has been conducting and promoting soil conservation practices ever since.
This year’s $1,500 scholarship was awarded to Morgan Clemens, of Paxinos, the daughter of Jon and Kim Clemens. Morgan graduated from the Danville Area High School. She is attending Penn State University Park majoring in animal science.
The Raymond D. and Mable E. Shaffer Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a Line Mountain High School senior. This scholarship was established in 1996 by Sandra Shaffer-Mattern in memory of Raymond and Mable Shaffer, who were among the founders of the NCCD.
This year NCCD was able to award this $1,000 scholarship to eight Line Mountain students:
• Katelynne Michael, of Dalmatia, daughter of Brian and Amy Michael. She is attending Susquehanna University and hopes to become a certified public accountant.
• Blake Timothy Wirt, of Sunbury, son of Andrew and Heather Wirt. He is attending Alvernia University to earn a degree through their nursing program.
• Taylor Ann Styer, of Herndon, daughter of Brigette Styer. She is attending Bloomsburg University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
• Aubrey Walter, of Shamokin, daughter of Jaymie Lenker and Glenn Walter. She is attending Bloomsburg University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in medical imaging.
• Brooke Herb, of Sunbury, daughter of Greg and Lisa Herb. She is attending Penn State Hazelton’s program for physical therapist assistant and then plans to attend Penn State University Park for rehabilitation services.
• Cydney Lahr, of Herndon, daughter or Marla and Dale Lahr. She is attending Marywood University and plans to get her master’s in architectural design.
• Keri Ferster, of Dalmatia, daughter of Donald and Francine Ferster. She is attending Potomac State College in West Virginia to pursue a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and extension education while minoring in agronomy. She will complete her degrees at Penn State University Park.
• Chelsea Lahr, of Herndon, daughter of Jim and Crystal Lahr. She is attending Penn College to obtain degrees in horticultural plant production and landscaping.
For more information on the Northumberland County Conservation District, visit www.nccdpa.org.
