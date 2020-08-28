HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 44 on Friday, according to data released by the state Department of Health. Additionally, one new death was reported in Northumberland County.
Thirteen new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Union County, seven in Northumberland County, 18 in Columbia County, three in Montour County, two in Lycoming County and one in Snyder County.
A recent surge in Columbia County has been linked to students at Bloomsburg University, where 90 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.
Statewide, 835 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the statewide total since March to 131,991. Twenty new deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total since March to 7,665.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 611 cases (32 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 477 cases (22 deaths)
• Union County, 354 cases (4 deaths)
• Columbia County, 549 cases (35 deaths)
• Snyder County, 128 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 113 cases (4 deaths)
