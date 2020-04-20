Schlegel-Culver hearing from constituents amidst pandemic

SUNBURY — Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) said requests from constituents asking the state to create "some reprieve" to allow businesses to reopen has been overwhelming.
"We are getting a lot of feedback from people concerned about their small businesses, their employees," she said. "People want to work, but they're unable to work."
According to Schlegel-Culver, some business owners in her district have questioned the process for granting waivers which have allowed some businesses to continue operations.
"We've been working very hard with the governor's office to get some clarification (on how waivers are issues)," she said.
She noted that individuals are "starting to get antsy" and are "absolutely frustrated" most businesses cannot yet reopen.
"I've been monitoring the local counties," Schlegel-Culver said. "When you are below 100 (coronavirus cases per county) it's hard for (residents) to understand why are we not open. Some will argue social distancing is working."
She noted that residents do understand the potential seriousness of the virus.
"Generally, people are concerned about the virus itself," Schlegel-Culver said. "People are very aware of the risk to our elderly, the vulnerable populations."
As the House was preparing to return to session on Monday, Schlegel-Culver said separate bills on allowing auto dealerships and the construction industry to return to work would be under consideration.
She noted that the businesses would not open "full bore," under the terms of the bills.
"They would have to do social distancing, car dealers would have to make appointments with people (looking at cars)," Schlegel-Culver said. "We are trying to preserve jobs, preserve businesses, but at the same time respect the virus."
Throughout the pandemic, Schlegel-Culver said governmental communications with representatives have been good at times, but lacking at other times.
"When they decided to shut down the businesses, we did not know at all," she said. "We were on the phone, on a conference call, with the Department of Health, an hour before that... That's very frustrating."
Schlegel-Culver added that she would "not want to be in the governor's shoes" with the decisions he must make in the midst of the pandemic.
"People's lives are on the line and that's very serious," she said.
Schelgel-Culver said she liked Gov. Tom Wolf's initial decision to close businesses in counties based on the number of coronavirus cases in each county.
Since Pennsylvania has pushed its deadline to submit income taxes back to July 15, Schelgel-Culver said the state will not know how much revenue it will have coming in prior to its June 30 deadline to pass a budget.
The Appropriations Committee, which Schlegel-Culver sits on, recently held a two-hour virtual meeting to discuss the budget.
"There was talk we may have to do a stop-gap measure, until we know where we are at financially," Schelgel-Culver said.
A stop-gap measure would, essentially, be a temporary spending plan put in place until a budget can be finalized.
She said the Appropriations Committee will continue to meet to discuss how to craft "a responsible budget and meet obligations."
"We are in uncertain times," Schlegel-Culver said. "We have never lived through anything quite like this."
As such, she said it's important for constituents to communicate their concerns with her office.
Currently, Schlegel-Culver said her office is receiving 75 to 100 calls per day from concerned constituents.
"Every (representative) I've talked to has said their staff is incredibly busy," she said. "Every time the governor makes a decision, there's always unintended consequences and it impacts a segment of our society."
