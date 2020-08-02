UNIVERSITY PARK — The impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on agriculture in Pennsylvania will be the subject of an online town hall meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, as part of Penn State's virtual Ag Progress Days exposition.
Hosted by Rick Roush, dean of Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences, and Russell Redding, state secretary of agriculture, the forum will cover the lessons learned from the pandemic to date and the next steps needed to recover from the crisis, which has caused significant disruptions to food and agricultural markets, supply chains, and workforces.
The virtual town hall will be free to attend, but registration is required. Those who register also will have access to a recording of the town hall for future viewing. A link to the registration page can be found at http://apd.psu.edu.
Registered participants are invited to submit questions and discussion topics for Roush and Redding prior to the webinar. Details on how to submit questions will be provided in a confirmation email sent to registrants. The deadline for submitting questions is noon Sunday, Aug. 9.
Virtual Ag Progress Days, Aug. 9-12, will feature live, interactive webinars, virtual tours of the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center, videos highlighting research, educational programs and best practices in agriculture, natural resources, health and nutrition, and other topics.
