WYALUSING — “Susquehanna — Save the Beauty,” a day-long event, will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, in Wyalusing.
Dr. Katie Faull, a historian and author from Bucknell University, will be one of the keynote speakers. She will address the history of the Friedenshutten historical site located just east of Wyalusing. She will focus on the fragility of the ecosystems and the risks of loosing this historical site as a result of a planned 265-acre liquified natural gas plant at this site.
The program will be held at 4 p.m. at the WCC Building Community Room, Main Street. At 11 a.m., a peaceful protest will be held along U.S. Route 6 in Browntown.
For information, contact Brian Keeler at bkeeler@epix.net.
