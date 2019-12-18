LEWISBURG — Tom Cahill and Bev Marsh Detwiler Montowski met again and decided to marry some 68 years after they were at the United Evangelical Home Orphanage as children.
Montowski, a dressmaker and bridal seamstress, survived the death of two previous spouses. One in 2012 and the other suddenly earlier this year in Montgomery County where they lived. During the sad days after, Montowski moved to Ephrata where her daughter lived.
“I was was kind of devastated,” she said. “I thought I’d rather come to where my daughter lives in the area rather than go to my son in Nazareth.”
Montowski noted she was in charge of arranging United Evangelical Home Orphanage reunions for more than a dozen years. She had often called on many former residents, including Cahill, a long-serving pastor in various ministries.
“I knew (Cahill) lived in Ephrata also,” Montokski said. “And that his wife had passed away three years ago.”
But it was on someone’s advice that Montowski seek counseling that she and Cahill began a conversation. Her first stop, albeit while a little skeptical about needing a counselor, was the Safe Harbor organization.
“I called numerous times, but nobody would set up appointments for me,” she recalled. “I said, ‘OK, I’m going to give (Cahill) a call. He’s a retired pastor.’”
She called on him offered an invitation after confirming he did counseling.
“Why don’t you come over and let me know if I need counseling?” Montowski recalled asking. “He came over and neither one of us had any idea of what the person on the other side of that door was going to look like because it was a long time.”
Montowski brought out photo albums of the orphanage. They started to talk as everything fell into place.
“The first day we were talking and texting almost 10 hours,” Cahill said. “We just clicked. In our minds, it was one of those ‘God things.’”
Cahill mused as to how their talk about something in common resulted in good feelings and a comfort with each other. Cahill returned to talk a few times and things grew from there.
“We started just doing things together,” he said. “One day I thought, ‘I want to live with that lady. She’s a beautiful lady and I like that. Thank you Lord.’”
Both Montowski and Cahill noted they talk to each other a lot and communicate freely. They also share daily devotions.
“I had never let my husband go out the door without saying, ‘I love you,’” Montowski said. “Because you do not know when things happen. And they did happen to me at the beginning of the year again.”
Even simple acts such as grocery shopping ought to be done together, Montowski said. She added that it is all the better if they are done with children.
“The children need a mother and father, Montowski said. “There is too little of that today. The father is working, the mother is working, the kids are latchkey kids. The family is falling by the way.”
Cahill noted that during the time after his spouse died of dementia, he cared for a handicapped daughter. He also continued to care for a second daughter whose husband left after she became ill with a form of paraplegia before dying after hospice care.
Cahill concluded being tied down by the other responsibilities was a blessing.
“Sometimes people do the ‘rebound thing.’ I’m glad the Lord kept blocking the doors and kept shutting down the events. I’d met different people and thought this one or that one would (work out),” he said. “When Bev and I came together, it was like that old phrase, ‘hand in glove.’ It was just a perfect fit.”
Cahill noted that his children and Montowski’s adult children, though living far apart, have accepted each other beautifully.
“We’ve done Skyping hangouts and all that stuff,” he said. “I think that is just one of those divine events when God brings families together and puts the blend together. You don’t have that one-against-the-other situation. Through the years of pastoring, I’ve seen so much of that.”
