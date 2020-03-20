LEWISBURG — Effective immediately, Evangelical Community Hospital’s alternate coronavirus testing site located in Plaza 15, Lewisburg, behind the McCann School of Business, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Patients are asked to have an order from their primary care provider and a photo ID when they arrive. Any changes in availability of the alternate test site will be announced. All Evangelical-related facility updates are being shared as they become available at www.evanhospital.com/virus.
