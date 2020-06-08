LEWISBURG — A carry-out only soup sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Buffalo Valley UM Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
Beef vegetable and ham and bean soup will be available for $6.50 quart.
Pre-ordering is required and can be completed by calling 570-568-8044 or 570-524-4921.
Proceeds benefit the ministries of the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.