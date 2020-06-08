WATSONTOWN — With Northumberland County moving to the green phase of coronavirus recovery on Friday, parks in Watsontown will again be open for use.
Borough manager Jay Jarrett announced during Monday’s council meeting that the Eighth Street Park will be unlocked for use on Friday, and play equipment at the Watsontown Memorial Park will again be open for use. In keeping with state guidelines, the parks have been closed since near the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
Mayor Russ McClintock commended the Watsontown Police Department, Warrior Run Area Fire Department and all agencies which were involved Friday when a suspicious package was received at the Watsontown Post Office.
Police Chief Rodney Witherite noted that the Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Sections, as well as United States Penitentiary officials were among those to respond when a suspicious package arrived at the post office.
Witherite confirmed on Friday that an alarm clock was found sounding inside of a package which had been mailed from New York City to the Federal Correctional Complex in Allenwood. No harmful items were found inside the package.
Solicitor John DeWald announced during the meeting that he has filed a legal complaint against Suzette Young, the owner of a home at 720 Ash St. which was condemned in May 2019 after Witherite reported finding more than a dozen cats in “unlivable conditions” inside the home.
DeWald said the filing of the legal complaint was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the complaint is seeking costs to raise the home. He also noted there are two mortgages on the property.
With the borough’s July 4 festivities being canceled, council member Dan Folk reported volunteers are attempting to put together a car cruise to be held starting at 10 a.m. July 4.
Council met in an executive session at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting to discuss personnel matters.
