SCRANTON — Pennsylvania American Water announced today that it has selected organizations in Northumberland, Union, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Pike counties to receive $15,850 in total funds from the Pennsylvania American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation.
The company has pledged $100,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts.
The following organizations will share in the $15,850: Warrior Run Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Northumberland County; Lewisburg/Milton Meals on Wheels, Union County; Breadbasket of NEPA , Meals on Wheels of NEPA , Friends of the Poor o United Neighborhood Centers, all of Lackawanna County; Commission on Economic Opportunity , Children’s Service Center , Dinners for Kids, Wyoming Valley Drug and Alcohol Services, all of Luzerne County; and Jo's Outreach, of Pike County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.