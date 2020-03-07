Milton submits CRS report

MILTON — The Borough of Milton recently submitted its annual Community Rating System (CRS) report, which results in residents insured through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) receiving a discount on their rates.
Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl said the borough is required to annually submit a CRS report to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and Northumberland County.
“This is part of the NFIP, which gets the people in the floodplain who carry NFIP policies a 15% discount on their rates,” Diehl said. “If the borough didn’t do it, they would not get the discount.”
According to information provided by Diehl, the CRS report is an annual update on the implementation of the Northumberland County Flood Hazard Mitigation Plan.
While the CRS report must be submitted annually, Diehl said the borough must apply for a federal recertification every five years.
He said little in the report changes from year to year.
“It may change if we have a flooding event and need to change our procedures,” Diehl explained. “Or, if we have an unfortunately high loss of structures or a high number of policy claims.”
The CRS document submitted by the borough to PEMA and the county lists its goals as: Increasing public awareness of existing and potential hazards in the borough; protecting residents and property from the impacts of natural and human hazards; mitigating the potential for death and injury from natural and human-caused hazards; increasing government awareness of hazard mitigation; and improving emergency services capabilities.
As part of the document, Diehl said it’s noted the borough provides flood stage and floodplain information to residents. The borough also develops regulations limiting development in hazard-prone areas.
According to the document, Diehl maintains an extensive database with information on past flooding events in the borough. The database contains dates of floods and repetitive loss of properties.
The borough takes a proactive approach to mitigating the impacts of potential hazards, according to the document.
“The Milton Borough Highway Department performance maintenance on all the stream and river property, including the Limestone Run box culvert... to reduce overgrowth, backups, debris and flooding,” the document said.
Diehl said extensive floodplain information is available on the borough website, www.miltonpa.org.
