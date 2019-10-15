LEWISBURG — Plans to put a 107-room hotel near 15th and St. Mary streets got a boost Monday night.
East Buffalo Township supervisors approved a final lot consolidation, subdivision and land development plan for True Story LLC. Bud Schenck, Mid-Penn Engineering project manager, said the lot was part of a 10-acre property.
The primary access would be along Hardwood Drive in PennHouse Commons near the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
“Essentially this is part of the PennHouse Commons project,” Schenck said. “It’s already been pretty much designed. Infrastructure in place to receive stormwater runoff from this property. There are two large retention facilities out there.”
The EBT Planning Commission recommended passage of the plan. Approval was contingent on receipt of letter of credit approval and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. Schenck was confident that the permit would be received by midweek.
Schenck noted a waiver of a requirement for use of 15-inch runoff pipes was requested. He noted the township engineer felt use of 10-inch pipes along with downspouts included in the plan would be sufficient for runoff.
The board approved both the land development plan with conditions and the waiver without a dissenting vote.
Other board discussion included how to fill the unexpired term of Sandra Cook on the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority board. Cook, who served as BVRA chair, previously announced her intent to leave the board at the end of October.
Char Gray, supervisor chair, said applications would be accepted through Friday, Oct. 25, with an appointment to be made at the work session scheduled for 5:30 p.m Monday, Oct. 28, at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building. A decision made then, noted Township Manager Stacey Kifolo, would be in time to maintain a quorum on the BVRA board at the authority’s November meeting.
Marilyn Murphy, a township resident attending the meeting, at one point told the board she was interested in the seat about to become available. Murphy cited her attendance at all BVRA meetings and involvement in the strategic planning process. But Murphy withdrew her interest when it appeared to her that a deadline for applications had been extended.
Supervisor Jim Murphy cited Marilyn Murphy’s faithful involvement in BVRA matters and her name was put forth for appointment to the authority board. Gray offered similar praise, but the motion failed for lack of a second.
The term of Rich Kuczawa, expiring at the end of 2019, will apparently be open. Gray encouraged interested persons to apply for it. Cook was eligible to serve through the end of 2021.
Resident Murphy later reiterated she would not be interested in BVRA board representation.
Early in the meeting, Murphy said she took offense to the appearance of the corner of Fairground Road and Route 45 on the grounds that it was insufficiently landscaped.
Planning and Zoning Officer Mackenzie Stover conceded parts of the expansion plan submitted by the Alexander auto dealership were overlooked to date, but the dealership planned to provide landscaping which exceeded minimum requirements. Equipment reportedly was in place to add greenery this week.
EBT supervisors announced trick-or-treat hours would be 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
