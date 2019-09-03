Historical society seeking artists
MILTON — The Milton Historical Society is seeking who wish to display or sell their works of art during the society’s annual Christmas open house and art show.
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at the William Cameron House, located along Route 405 south of Milton.
Interested artists can reserve their space by contacting Jill Moser at 570-742-4301.
Train show seeking vendors
WEST MILTON — A Model Train Show and Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the White Deer Community Park, located off of White Deer Pike.
Vendor spaces are available for $10 each.
The show, sponsored by the Reading and Susquehanna Model Railroad Club, will be open to the public for a donation of $4 each. Children under 12 will be admitted for free.
Interested vendors should send checks to: TR and SMRRC, 1273 Strahan Road, New Columbia, PA 17856.
For more information, contact Dick Hause at 570-768-2398, George Sampsell at 570-568-5515 or Gary Leech Sr. at 570-939-0523.
Reunion reservations now being accepted
MIFFLINBURG — The Reeds School Reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Carriage Corner, 257 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
The one-room school was located along Furnace Road in Buffalo Township, Union County.
For more information, or to make reservations to attend, call Eleanor Gold at 570-966-0330 before Sept. 6.
Free event at the Sensory Room
MIFFLINBURG — The Sensory Room will be open at no charge from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Mifflinburg YMCA Center, 333 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
The room allows children with special needs to explore and learn through appropriate stimulation. Pre-registration is required by calling 570-966-7273.
Garden Party to benefit museum
WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be the beneficiary of a Garden Party, to be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the historic Culler Mansion, 855 Vallamont Drive, Williamsport.
The party will feature stringed music, hors d’oeuvres and tours of the house.
The house is the former home of the owners of the Culler Furniture Factory, which flourished during the lumber era and been refurbished under the direction of owner Neal Milligan.
Tickets are $45 per person or $80 per couple and may be obtained at the museum or online at our website www.tabermuseum.org.
There will be a number of auction items available, including a framed Severin Roesen print courtesy of the Goldleaf Frame Shoppe, a pair of gold earrings courtesy of Rick Mahonski, theater tickets to the Community Art League, and a glass creation by Deb Parsons.
For further information, contact the museum at 570-326.3326 or lchsmuseum@verizon.net.
Hospice volunteer training announced
LEWISBURG — Hospice of Evangelical will hold volunteer training 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Hospice of Evangelical building, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.
The class is free for anyone interested in becoming a hospice volunteer.
Hospice volunteers do not need to have experience in healthcare, just a caring heart and a desire to make a difference for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families. The two-day training will feature various speakers explaining all aspects of hospice care and allow interested individuals the time they need to ask questions and get answers related to hospice care.
Hospice volunteers provide patient support and behind-the-scenes assistance. Volunteers can lend direct support to patients and their families by providing respite, visiting, listening, running errands, and assisting with meals. Those who prefer less-direct patient care duties provide bereavement services to caregivers, such as regular calls to those who have experienced a loss, administrative assistance in the Hospice office, support at special events that raise funds for the program, and more. Certified pet therapy and music support volunteers are always welcome.
For more information and to sign up for the training sessions, call the Hospice of Evangelical training liaison at 570-522-2955.
Comic hosted by local church
NORTHUMBERLAND — Comedian/ventriloquist Taylor Mason will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland.
A spaghetti dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
Mason’s show, to benefit Sunbury Christian Academy, is family friendly. Tickets can be purchased online atwww.sunburychristianacademy.org or by calling 570-473-7592.
