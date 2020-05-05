WILLIAMSPORT — In keeping with other creative adjustments being made during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania College of Technology’s annual graphic design student exhibit has moved online for the first time in its 12-year history.
Graphic Design 2020, available at www.pctgraphicdesign.com/gd2020, showcases the portfolio work of 17 seniors: Charles A. Blake, West Chester; Andrew Caccese, Reading; Seifeldien A. Elerman, Dover; Adam Foelker, Myerstown; Kennedy L. Englert, Williamsport; Zoey J. Graybill, McAlisterville; Gavin E. Hain, Myerstown; Emily N. Latshaw, Danville; Meredith A. Long, Trevorton; Anthony M. Niemeyer, Red Lion; Ali D. Petrizzi, Langhorne; Madison P. Shrout, Petersburg; Justine A. Stage, Montoursville; Jessica L. Stanford, Marion Center; Hunter L. Tompkins, Richfield; Shaina T. Vanderveer, Monroeton; and David A. Walker Jr., Waynesboro.
The annual exhibition showcases the graphic design, illustration and web design work of graphic design seniors.
