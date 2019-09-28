Editor’s note: Today’s feature is the second of three to feature the service of two World War II veterans. The first appeared in last Saturday’s edition and the final feature will appear in next Saturday’s edition of ‘Honoring Valley Veterans.’
MILTON — After manning the military recruitment office in Milton for a short time, and completing training stateside, Robert Cooper was about to experience combat in the Pacific.
Cooper, a former Miltonian, now lives in Charlottesville, Va.
In January 1944, the men flew to Port Moresby, New Guinea, for their assignment — the 90th Heavy Bomb Group.
“The Jolly Rogers,” Cooper noted. “The best damn heavy bomb group in the world.”
The bomb group flew over the Owen Stanley Mountains, joining the 319th Bomb Squadron at Dobadura, near Burna. They were briefed and flew their first mission — a Japanese airbase at Wewak on the northern coast of New Guinea, Cooper noted.
“We encountered Japanese Zeroes and heavy anti-aircraft fire,” he said. “Our No. 4 engine was hit and disabled. The pilots shut it down and feathered the prop. We made it back to our base on three engines.
“Late in February we moved to a more northern base at Nadzab, which had recently been taken from the Japanese. Nadzab was in the Markham Valley, about 20 miles from Lae, the last takeoff point of Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan, navigator, for destination of Howland Island.”
The men flew many missions, Cooper added, until June 22, when they were moved to a temporary site at Wakde Island, off the northern coast so that they may be in range of targets en route to the Philippines.
After the invasion of Biak Island at the northeast tip of New Guinea, Cooper and his crew moved to Mokmer Drome on Biak.
“From there we were able — with two 400-gallon gas tanks in our bomb bays — to reach Mindanao, the southernmost island in the Philippines. We had three of our four bomb bay sections occupied by 400-gallon gas tanks, which when added to our normal tank capacity gave us 3,500 gallons.”
Cooper said a conservative consumption rate of 200 gallons per hour would give the crew 17.5 hours of engine time. That enabled Cooper and the crew to fly two missions to Balikpapen, Borneo, where they bombed Japanese oil refineries.
“Both missions were about 17 hours,” he said. “The Japanese had very heavy fighter defenses as well as very heavy anti-aircraft fire. Due to distance we had no fighter cover and on the first mission a Zero rammed into the tail of a plane in our squadron. Their wing burned and separated. The crew bailed out and were strafed in their chutes. Nothing we could but watch. Due to heavy losses and by extraordinary measures we had fighter cover on teh second mission. We had 13 Navy PBYs deployed along our return home route to pick up ditched or parachuted crewmen. They could be reached by calling ‘Mayday’ one through 13.”
With 48 combat missions under its belt, the crew left Biak in November 1944 on a troop ship and 26 days later, passed under the Golden Gate Bridge Dec. 28, 1944.
After a five-day trip on a troop train to Fort Dix, N.J., Cooper was given a one-month leave. He was then sent to Miami Beach, a welcome February reprieve from snowy Pa., he noted.
There he was assigned to training as aerial gunnery officer and training at Tyndall Field, Panama City, Fla. He completed the officer’s course at Lorado, Texas. He remembered learning of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s death while en route to San Antonio.
Next it was orders for the Aerial Gunnery School at Buckingham Army Air Base, Fort Myers, Fla. He arrived in July and was there in August when word of the Japanese surrender came down.
“I was told to report to base (headquarters),” he noted. “There I was told that I fit the requirement for an open position. I was under 25, single, flight-rated and a combat returnee. The position was recruiting and public relations officer in Tennessee.”
In August 1945, he reported to Dyersburg, Tenn., where he was a “one-man operation living in the community on separate rations and quarters.” In early 1946 he was transferred to Nashville, where he spent a year and left the service Dec. 26, 1946.
Cooper returned to Milton and enrolled at Bucknell University, where he studied electrical engineering. He also joined the Pa. Army National Guard as a platoon leader, Company L, 3rd Battalion, 109th Regiment.
When the 28th Division was federalized in September 1950 for the Korean War, he left with Company L for duty at Camp Atterbury, Ind., and later served in Germany in November 1951 as part of the NATO forces. The division saw its active duty end in July 1952.
He graduated with the Class of 1953 at Bucknell and worked for Sylvania, Williamsport, then moved to Buffalo, N.Y. to another Sylvania location. In 1965, he moved to Charlottesville, Va., where he lives today.
His brother, Samuel, is retired superintendent at Warrior Run School District. Another brother, William and wife Cindy, live in Milton and a sister, Bonnie Waughen, is in West Milton.
