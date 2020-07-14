EXCHANGE — With the coronavirus pandemic curbing in-person activities, 4-H clubs have switched to the worldwide web in order to continue offering programming to area youth.
Hestia Brown, organizational leader for the Anthony Township 4-H Community Club, said since the onset of the pandemic the Penn State Extension has only allowed 4-H clubs to hold virtual activities. She noted that 4-H clubs in Pennsylvania are affiliated with Penn State University.
“They carry our insurances and give us the rules and regulations of which our program can and cannot (operate),” Brown explained.
During the first week of the pandemic in March, Brown said club leaders were not allowed to communicate with 4-H participants.
“For one week, it didn’t seem to matter,” she said. “Penn State needed to wait and see what was going on, and we understood that, as leaders.”
After that first week, Brown said Penn State Extension mandated all meetings and activities be held virtually until further notice.
She said the Anthony Township club has 30 members. Prior to the pandemic, a monthly business meeting was held where members would plan social gatherings, and discuss projects and activities to be carried out.
Since the pandemic, a number of activities have been canceled, including an annual pool party, roadside cleanup, camp, and activities involving horses and livestock. The Anthony Township club also canceled its annual field trip.
“We have been encouraging virtual projects,” Brown said. “A lot of our leaders, their projects are mainly hands-on, like cooking, sewing. The livestock, they usually meet with kids to go over how to take care of the animals. That’s all been very hard (to do online).”
However, she said everyone involved locally with the 4-H program has embraced virtual meetings and activities.
“When school was in session and I had my regular meetings virtually, I had a good 80% turnout,” Brown said. “(Members) wanted to see the leaders, they wanted to see each other... Even though this has been difficult, I feel we are proving an organization can continue, no matter what the situation is.”
Other virtual activities have included leadership training. Recently, the Anthony Township club held an online public speaking event.
With the event, Brown said participants were asked to pick a topic and speak about it.
“We gave them an option, since their projects are limited this year, that they could take a project and talk about it,” she said. “I had a couple (members) do that.
“It was definitely a challenge to do a public speaking event online,” Brown continued. “I was very proud of the kids.”
She said the participants handled the event with poise, just like they have with in-person public speaking events held during previous years.
“I’m very proud of the club and how they’ve participated in all of these things during (the pandemic),” Brown said.
She also praised Robin Oberdorf, a 4-H Youth Development educator with the Penn State Extension, for the help and guidance she has given the club during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.