PORT TREVORTON — Although the coronavirus pandemic has halted visits to nursing and personal care facilities, a musical group with a lengthy history of performing in veterans homes found an innovative way to continue its mission.
Jay Muller, director of Re-Creation USA, said the organization of young-adult performers is now offering real-time virtual shows to veterans homes and hospitals across the country.
“Before the pandemic, we did 300 shows a year,” Muller explained. “Half would be in veterans homes and hospitals... No (veterans home or hospital) has ever paid for a show.”
The shows for veterans have been funded through the organization’s performances at fairs, churches and other commercial venues.
Although Re-Creation USA can no longer travel to perform in person for veterans, Muller said the organization’s mission continues.
“We had to pause in March and April to figure out what we were doing,” Muller said. “We’ve gutted our entire studio in Port Trevorton. What we are doing is broadcasting everywhere.”
He said the organization invested thousands of dollars in the equipment necessary to offer real-time virtual shows to the veterans homes and hospitals.
“The only other option was to stop, and I wouldn’t do that... not when we’ve been doing this for 45 years,” Muller said. “If I can’t wait (the pandemic) out, I’m going to work around it.”
He outlined several methods which Re-Creation USA uses technology to transmit shows from its studio to veterans homes and hospitals across the country.
“In a virtual show, it’s on YouTube,” Muller said. “The (veterans) can see us, but we can’t see them... It is 100% live, every single time. That way, I can keep the personalization going.”
Re-Creation USA also offers virtual visits, where cast members use FaceTime to speak with residents of veterans homes and hospitals.
Muller said it’s vital for Re-Creation USA to continue offering personalized performances for veterans.
“The intense isolation we are feeling now, being sequestered, it’s what the veterans feel every day,” he said. “That’s even more intense, with the chaos going on outside.
“The fact that we can get in (to veterans homes and hospitals), and they already know us, they get real excited about it,” he continued. “I feel pretty blessed that we figured out how to make it work.”
As the group has been performing for more than four decades, Muller said it’s vital that shows continue to offer a personal touch.
“During a show, just last week, we sang for a guy in Colorado who turned 100 that day,” Muller said. “The rec. staff sent me his picture. I got on camera and said ‘hey Joe, you’re turning 100 right now.’”
Like when the group was traveling, he said virtual shows have been transmitted to facilities across the country.
“Last week, we were (broadcasting to) Colorado, California, Oklahoma,” Muller said. “We did seven shows... We’ve been doing at least one show a day.”
He noted that a veterans home in North Carolina had requested a show, but didn’t have adequate internet access watch a real-time transmission.
In order to entertain that home, Re-Creation USA recorded a special show for the home, and sent it there on a DVD.
“Even then, we recorded the whole show, referencing (that facility),” Muller said.
He is pleased with the way in which the real-time virtual performances are working.
“There’s nothing like reinventing the wheel every day,” Muller said. “It worked and it’s working. The hard thing for us, all of our church shows got canceled for the summer. We have no fairs (to perform at)... We’ve had no income for five months.”
He said the organization has retained some national sponsors, and some donations are continuing to come int.
Muller also noted that Re-Creation USA will be offering the real-time virtual shows for the foreseeable future.
Current Re-Creation USA cast members are: Cora Sandrick, of Milton; Jonathan Gagnon, of Milton; Nick Marlof, of Bloomsburg; Elliot Muller, of Milton; Julie Horan, of Bloomsburg; Ashley Krochta, of Medina, Ohio; Carol Simmons, of Boyertown; Hailey Fafel, of Lancaster; Danny Heinz, of Reading; Rey Garcia, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Sam Darrin, of Warren, Ohio.
For more information on Re-Creation USA, visit re-creationusa.org.
