NORTHUMBERLAND — Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) will be hosting an educational program by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Little Sportsman Shop, 1153 Susquehanna Trail, Northumberland.
CWD is a contagious and always fatal infection first found in captive and wild Pennsylvania deer in 2012.
“This infection is swiftly spreading across the United States among deer, elk and moose,” said Culver. “As deer are very popular to hunt and consume in Pennsylvania, we need to take steps to address this issue and protect our natural wildlife.”
The presentation will be given by Northumberland/Montour Game Warden Jared Turner and Game Commission CWD Communications Specialist Courtney Colley. Information will include the status of CWD in Pennsylvania, how it affects deer, factors that influence its transmission and the Game Commission’s preliminary CWD Management Plan. The event will include a question-and-answer session.
Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by calling Culver’s office at 570-286-5885 as there is limited seating available.
Schlegel-Culver to hold open house
SELINSGROVE — Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) will hold an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, at her new satellite office, located at the Susquehanna Valley Mall, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Selinsgrove. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 5.
The office is located outside of Boscov’s, by the mall fountain.
