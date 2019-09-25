LEWISBURG — Comic, science fiction and entertainment icons drawn by local illustrator, Christopher Ring will be displayed throughout October at Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County.
A commercial illustrator and designer for over 25 years, Ring entered into the comics arena with his creator-owned series CarbonKnight, which led to work with both independent and veteran publishers. Most notably are his works: Perfect Victim, Nevermore, The Scariest Creature children’s book, and his illustrations for Topps line of Star Wars trading cards.
His upcoming project is the graphic novel Seamus the Famous, a story about Seamus and his snarky cat, Fitcher, leading a crew of pirates in search of a treasure.
A reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
