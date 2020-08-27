LEWISBURG — Polls of likely voters taken after the Democratic National Convention saw little of a “convention bounce” or traditional surge in support for their candidate after a convention.
So noted Scott Meinke, Bucknell University professor of political science.
“If we look at an average of polls, which is the best thing to do these days, there was maybe an 8.5 point lead for Biden over Trump before the Democratic convention,” Meinke said. “It is about a nine point lead now. It would be hard to see much of a bounce there.”
A bounce, when it happens, may largely be a matter of timing.
“The reason that we sometime see a bounce after conventions is not so much that you are persuading a bunch swing voters with the convention,” Meinke said. “It is because it is the first point where voters begin to pay attention to the race.”
Partisans of either side may be reminded by the publicity given to national conventions to “come home to their party,” or basically line up where things already were. Meinke said not many swing voters are inspired by conventions or at least not enough to show up and make a difference.
However the politics of 2020, like much else in the year, has been out-of-step with years gone by.
“Attention and interest in this election is already quite high,” Meinke said. “It was higher earlier this year than it usually is. So I think a lot of voters who were already inclined to vote for a Democrat already knew that and were already telling pollsters that.”
He speculated that stay-at-home orders earlier this year may have allowed some people time to pay attention to politics in a way they had not before.
Meinke observed Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, give an effective acceptance speech. Despite only modest television ratings, he said the Democrats did a pretty effective job at getting their message out.
To date, Meinke observed the Republican National Convention taking on different themes.
“Those big things about the economy and the pandemic, the top-line issues of this year, haven’t been the focus of the Republican Convention,” Meinke said. “Instead, it’s been other things that are important to Republicans.”
Meinke said it was not uncommon to have one campaign to change the subject. It is often done by the campaign on the losing end of conditions in the country.
Meantime, television viewership has lined up along fairly predictable lines.
“I also saw that both for the Democratic Convention and the Republican Convention so far that a sizable chunk of the viewership is coming last week from people who are watching MSNBC and this week from people who are watching on Fox,” Meinke said. “Which tells you something. The people who are sitting down and watching this thing are probably mostly die hards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.