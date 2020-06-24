School board president hoping to keep driveway open

TURBOTVILLE — A driveway which has been utilized by the Warrior Run School District since 1956 may have to be closed if its original permit cannot be located.
As part of the process to have a new elementary school constructed on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex, board President Doug Whitmoyer said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) required a traffic review of the property to be completed.
Through the study, Whitmoyer said PennDOT was unable to locate permits for two of the three driveways along Susquehanna Trial.
“They found no permits for the center driveway off of Susquehanna Trail, or the driveway in front of the (middle school) auditorium,” Whitmoyer said.
With the middle driveway, Whitmoyer said only right turns are being permitted onto Susquehanna Trial when exiting.
“We can tolerate that one,” he said. “That was posted that way for years... The lower (driveway) is where all the buses exit. They are telling us we cannot use that driveway.”
According to Whitmoyer, PennDOT has asked the district to have a gate placed across that driveway near the middle school auditorium. That gate is to remain closed, except when traffic along Susquehanna Trail is signaled to slow from the posted 55 mph speed to the 15 mph school-zone speed, at the beginning and end of each school day.
“This driveway has been there since 1956,” Whitmoyer noted.
He said the driveway could be kept open as is if the original permit for it can be located, or if the speed along Susquehanna Trail is reduced from 55 to 45 mph.
“It’s posted 55 from McEwensville to Route 54,” Whitmoyer said. “Three months ago, both (Delaware and Lewis) townships proposed lowering the speed limit to 45 mph.”
According to Whitmoyer, that request was denied by PennDOT.
“Requesting a 45 mph speed limit, I don’t think is being unreasonable,” he said.
Whitmoyer said a solution to the driveways must be found.
“We can’t move forward with the elementary school project without those driveways being addressed,” he said. “It’s a situation we have to resolve.”
Whitmoyer said the permits for the driveways may have been filed in a name under than the Warrior Run School District as initial construction of the school was a joint venture between several municipalities.
He’s asking anyone with information on the permits, or the names they may have been filed under, to contact Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack at 570-649-5138.
“The simple solution is to find the permits,” Whitmoyer said. “The second is to lower the speed limit.”
During a school board committee session held June 9, architects said they expect the new elementary building — estimated to cost between $35.3 and $38.7 million — to be complete by the start of the 2022-2023 school district.
