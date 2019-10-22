All in for Puerto Rico

YABUCOA, Puerto Rico — The impact the Puerto Rican people had on her life in a short period of time inspired a Lewisburg Area High School graduate to join a months-long relief effort on an island still recovering from a devastating hurricane.
“Hurricane Maria made landfall (in Puerto Rico) on Sept. 19, 2017,” said Emily Brough, who is currently working in Puerto Rico as a site supervisor with All Hands and Hearts Smart Response.
“I think it’s well known that the FEMA response fell short in providing the essentials for the island,” she said. “On top of the lack of immediate response, there has been a lack of a longer-term presence for aid.”
When natural disasters hit areas where poverty is high, Brough said there’s a long-lasting impact on those areas.
A 2013 graduate of the Lewisburg Area High School, Brough served one year at the Milton YMCA through the CORE Susquehanna AmeriCorps program.
After her term with AmeriCorps ended, Brough joined the National Civilian Community Corps.
“That is a federally funded program to travel the country while completing community service tasks,” she explained. “It’s a 10-month commitment.”
While serving with the organization, Brough spent one month in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.
In Puerto Rico, Brough became acquainted with NECHAMA, another disaster relief organization serving on the island.
“I worked with (NECHAMA) from the beginning of this year until the end of August,” she said. “We mainly focused on concrete roof repair.”
She has been working with All Hands and Hearts Smart Response for the past month, and said she learned of the organization while serving with NECHAMA.
“NECHAMA is a smaller organization,” Brough said. “I was hoping to make disaster response a little more long term… At the end of my time with NECHAMA, I didn’t want to leave Puerto Rico.”
She has developed close bonds with the Puerto Ricans she has been helping.
“I have had the real honor and pleasure of making such wonderful connections with all of the homeowners and clients that I worked with through the different organizations,” Brough said. “Their overall generosity and kindness they showed to us as outsiders is really quite special.”
While she served with NECHAMA in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Brough is stationed in Yabucoa while working for All Hands and Hearts Smart Response. The organization has about 20 staff members and 80 volunteers on the island.
“We are staying in an old school that was donated to us by the community,” Brough said. “During Hurricane Maria, the school was a hospital. It’s awesome a community staple during the storm was turned into a purpose for a rebuild.”
Initially, Brough was surprised to learn the island was still rebuilding from the hurricane.
“The more time I spent in Puerto Rico, I learned more things about how the island runs,” she said. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of limitations placed on Puerto Rico due to the U.S. government. They are not so self-sufficient.”
In areas where tourists do not frequent — such as where Brough is serving — she said the recovery has been slower than other areas.
“The island has a long history of being forgotten or left behind,” Brough said. “That’s one of the most beautiful things about All Hands. They have pledged to stay on the island until (March 27).”
Much of the work the organization does comes from word of mouth. Residents see work being done at a neighbor’s house and they apply for assistance, Brough said.
“One of the main scopes of work that All Hands does is concrete roof repair,” she explained. “More important than that is the mold sanitation work.
“Leaks are annoying and they pester you,” Brough continued. “The mold created from the leaks in your roof are life threatening and dangerous.”
Once the roof repair is complete, Brough said a special sealant is applied.
“We go inside the home and sanitize the entire home, from top to bottom, to ensure their home is safe for them to live in,” she said. “We repair the cracks and the leaks.”
Brough said the organization is in need of donations in order to continue its work. Donations can be made through a website Brough established, https://give.allhandsandhearts.org/fundraiser/2382852.
Brough is the daughter of Shirley Nelson Brough and Jim Brough. Her grandfather, Ed Nelson, is the mayor of Milton.
