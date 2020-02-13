MILTON — An estimated $2.7 million project to reconstruct Marsh Road in the Borough of Milton will be moving forward.
Upon recommendation from retired borough manager and current consultant Chuck Beck, Milton Borough Council on Wednesday approved moving forward with reconstructing the roadway, located in the Milton Industrial Park.
The approval was given after Beck and Borough Manager Jessie Novinger announced the borough recently learned it will be receiving a $697,659 Local Access Road Grant to assist with the project.
Beck said the borough in 2018 secured a $1 million Multi Modal Transportation Fund grant to assist with the project, and in 2019 secured a second $1 million Multi Modal Transportation Fund grant for the work.
According to Beck, the borough received an opinion of probable cause that the project is expected to cost approximately $2.7 million.
If the bids for the project come in as expected, he said the borough will have to fund about $31,000 of the work.
“We did very, very well,” Beck said. “When you do a $2.7 million project and you have to put in $31,000, you’re not going to do any better than that.”
Next, Beck said permitting and environmental reviews for the project will have to be completed.
Previously, Beck said Marsh Road was once a through road running from Housels Run Road to the industrial park. A number of years ago, the borough closed off a portion of the road so the two are no longer connected.
By making Marsh Road a through road, Beck said truck traffic on Housels Run Road will be alleviated.
Council also approved a resolution which could pave the way for the borough to take over enforcing noise violations at Milton businesses licensed through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).
Council authorized Solicitor Robert Benion in October to craft the resolution after it was noted that Speedy’s Place was cited by the PLCB for having soft music playing on the patio after 7 p.m.
At that time, former council President Jason Budman said there have been no noise complaints filed against Speedy’s Place. The violation was discovered through a random check.
Like Speedy’s Place, Budman said Lisa’s Milltown Deli also holds a PLCB license and would like to play soft music outdoors in the evenings, but is forbidden from doing so due to PLCB regulations.
In conjunction with approving the resolution, council approved petitioning the PLCB to consider allowing the borough to carry out enforcing noise violations at licensed establishments in the borough. Benion said the PLCB could hold a public hearing on the matter in Milton before making a final decision on whether to turn the enforcment over to the borough.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department responded to 10 calls for service over the last two weeks, logging 37 man hours on calls. Seventy man hours were logged on training.
Soon, Derr said the department will be selling Autism awareness T-shirts. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Milton Area High School’s special education program.
With the recent mild weather, Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said his crew has been able to work on some projects in the cemeteries and at the recycling center.
According to Shaffer, more than 300 old head stones were straightened by his crews in borough cemeteries. In addition, four recycling containers were sanded and repainted.
In other business, council approved:
• Moving Novinger from probationary to permanent status with the borough. The probationary period was for six months. Novinger has worked for the borough for eight months, but had a two-month maternity leave within that time period.
• Megan White and Butch Johnson so serve as trainee drivers with the Milton Fire Department.
• The Milton Salvation Army to hold a block party from 5 to 8 p.m. June 5.
• The Standard-Journal to promote the Milton Community Yard Sales, to be held May 1-2.
• Susquehanna Community Bank, in cooperation with the Milton Lions Club, to hold an egg hunt Saturday, April 4, in Brown Avenue Park.
