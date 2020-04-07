LEWISBURG — Right to Know Law and Sunshine Act compliance was the topic of a municipal webinar held this week.
Lewisburg Borough Manager Bill Lowthert said the online meeting with the state Office of Open Records focused on the extended period of office closure for COVID-19 mitigation. Public meetings during a declared health emergency were especially troublesome.
“Their big concern right now is getting people together for actual meetings. However, the Sunshine Act and municipal code required a physical quorum to be present for a meeting,” Lowthert said. “There is a conflict right now on that and they are trying to work through it.”
He said the Office of Open Records was favoring some way to make public meetings open to the public even if they are not in a single location.
“If we have our April council meeting, right now we are leaning towards going with a Zoom meeting. It seems to be working for a lot of municipalities,” Lowthert added. “However, council had indicated that unless there is absolutely critical that they need to take action on, they would prefer to not to hold a digital meeting and just wait until May.”
Late in the day, the state Senate approved emergency measures which would allow members of local governments to participate in meetings and conduct other business remotely during the governor’s disaster declaration. Additional requirements of SB 841 ensured transparency of remote meetings, provisions for public notice and posting minutes.
The measure also extended the ability of notaries to conduct business remotely. However, a notary public would still be required to confirm an individual’s identity and reasonably identify records. An audio/visual recording of the notarial act and all related interactions would also be required.
