MILTON — Tony Perzia looked on with interest recently as Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr pointed to storage areas on one of his department’s fire engines.
As Derr pointed to features of the storage area, Assistant Chief Arthur Whitenight stood nearby, holding two boxes containing battery-powered reciprocating saws to be placed in the storage area.
Perzia, manager of the Cole’s Hardware store in Milton, presented the two saws to the department as a donation. He valued the donation at $400.
“We will put these (saws) on our engine, which we are turning into a rescue-engine,” Derr said.
He explained that rather than operating a separate rescue truck, for a two-month period the department will be utilizing one of its engines as both a rescue and engine truck. The engine will be equipped with all of the tools — such as saws and related equipment — typically carried on a rescue truck.
At the end of that two-month period, the department will be evaluating its future vehicular needs.
The department has been evaluating the possibility of replacing one of its other engines, which was purchased in 1992.
In addition to the ease of storing the saws on the department’s engine, Whitenight said there are other benefits to having the tools.
“We are going to try to go battery (powered) with a lot of our equipment,” he said, adding that it’s easier to navigate on the scene of emergencies without having to worry about cords plugged into the fire apparatus.
Whitenight explained that the saws are used to cut pieces of vehicles when individuals are trapped inside as the result of a crash. The saws are also used to cut walls when battling house fires.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Derr said the department has had to cancel the majority of its fundraisers this year, making the donation of the saws all the more valuable to the department.
Perzia said it’s important for the store to give back to the community.
“Cole’s is a very community-minded business,” he said. “That’s what we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.