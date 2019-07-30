Trail authority unveils website

VICKSBURG — A website in support of the Union County Trail Authority was launched Monday.
Union County Commissioner John Showers said www.unioncountytrails.org would be a resource for information about county trails such as the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT) and others as built. Room was also made on the site for maintenance requests, volunteer opportunities, news and events. An email address for information (info@unioncountytrails.org) and a phone number (570-524-3878) were included.
The site touts the BVRT as a place for people to unwind.
Showers offered his comments while stopping by the Vicksburg Trail Head, on the BVRT about halfway between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg. He said the formation of the Trail Authority and acquisition of the BVRT has drawn attention.
“We are receiving calls from other counties wanting to know how we were able to basically pull it off,” said Showers, who noted the plan directed a portion of a hotel tax toward the trail authority.
“Union County is particularly well-suited for promoting trails and the great outdoors, perhaps more so than others,” he added. “It is not just about creating a network of trails in Union County. It really is about building a tourism destination.”
Showers said the original trail is a good beginning, but the commissioners’ vision for the Trail Authority was to include more mileage. Though matters such as BVRT management and maintenance need to be made routine, they are not ignoring other parts of the county.
“We are proceeding with plans to look at a trail segment between Allenwood and Montgomery,” Showers said. “Attorneys are working with property owners up there to acquire an existing rail right-of-way.”
Showers said an environmental court settlement could be used to provide some funding. Much of the land, near Great Stream Commons, is owned by the Pennsylvania College of Technology.
“We would probably use some existing roadway in Gregg Township to complete that down to the village of Allenwood,” he said. “Completed, it would be at least four miles, and it is one of the links between the Pine Creek Corridor up in the Grand Canyon and us.”
Showers said Lycoming County is slowly piecing plans together for additional trail mileage. An even bigger vision, it has been said, would be a “greenway” of trails stretching from the northern to southern borders of the commonwealth.
Meantime, there was work to be done.
“There has been some criticism of the condition of the trail currently. It had received no real maintenance for a year and a half except if there was a tree down (BVRA) would take care of that,” Showers said. “When we acquired it, there were quite a few people upset about the condition of it.”
When they would assume legal responsibility of the trail was also uncertain, which further served to defer maintenance until property was transferred at the end of June.
Existing public resources could be put to good use for maintenance.
“We now have a good relationship with Union County Community Service and Probation,” he said. “We’ve engaged a tree-trimmer who is working on getting dead trees out.”
The to-do list for the BVRT included general cleanup, fixing rest rooms with mechanical trouble and other details. Showers stressed that BVRA had good volunteers but they would be frustrated when they saw things in need of attention which were beyond their capabilities.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
