LEWISBURG — Dr. Judith Grisel, a Bucknell University professor and researcher, will discuss “The Neuroscience of Addiction,” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg.
Grisel, author of “Never Enough: The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction,” has given numerous talks about her research to a variety of groups. Speaking opportunities have increased since the publication of the bestselling work about a year ago.
Grisel, with the benefit of more than 25 years of teaching at the college level, said the talk should hold the attention of people who may be new to the science.
“As a college professor my job is to convey complex knowledge to undergraduate students who don’t know much,” she said. “The purpose of the book was actually to summarize basic science and empirical papers that nobody reads except other experts (and) distill that and summarize that for a lay audience.”
Parents, social workers, attorneys or anyone who knows someone with an addiction problem could get something of value from the talk. Grisel included teens who wondered if their use is normal among people who will find the talk of interest.
“Science itself is complicated,” she added. “It is not something I can summarize in a sentence. But I’ve gotten a lot of practice. I’ve been giving three or four talks a month for the last eight months.”
“Never Enough” has been described as a “rare page-turning work of science that draws on personal insights to reveal how drugs work, the dangerous hold they can take on the brain and the surprising way to combat today’s epidemic of addiction.”
Grisel has given previous local talks at Evangelical Community Hospital, the Snyder County Coalition for Kids and before other groups.
Future plans for Grisel included a trip later this month to Davos, Switzerland so that her ideas may be shared at the World Economic Forum. A presentation, in an interview format, will be recorded and may be seen online worldwide.
“The goal of the World Economic Forum is to improve the state of the world,” Grisel noted. “When I heard that I was even more excited about participating because I think there probably is no better goal.”
Doors for First Sunday of the Joseph Priestley Unitarian Universalist Associates will open at 10 a.m. Sunday at the DHCC for coffee before the program. Contact Arden Miller at 570-374-5369 or jpuufinfo@gmail.com for more information.
