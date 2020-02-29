MILTON — Several dozen young adults with disabilities gathered Friday at CSIU Milton.
Melanie Vognets, CSIU school counselor, said they came for the first-ever Work Foundations+ Future and Career Convention. The special education program is for students from area districts who need extra time for career exploration.
Vognets said each student had a trifold display to illustrate a chosen career path. They were set up in a conference room and also illustrated things they have already done.
“What they are talking about is what is their career interest,” Vognets added. “(And) what is their plan to reach that and possible opportunities in their communities.”
The Work Foundations+ also has coaches who take the students to potential work sites. Along the way, the students learn the little things which make for a better employee.
“We can teach students about how to do most of the tasks,” Vognets said. “It’s working on those soft skills, employability skills. We also call them good work habits.”
Self-advocacy also played a role in the program. That is, encouraging a student to speak to others about what their plans are, what they would like to do and what they need help with.
“They’ve done a lot of career research,” Vognets said. “They’ve researched what they label their dream job and we talk about obstacles they might need to overcome. Also what we call ‘here and now’ jobs. We all need to start somewhere.”
Vognets said the students in the program were capable of doing so much more than what some expect. Once trained, she said they may stay at a job for 20 years.
Dylan Thomas, of Mifflinburg, is still enrolled in high school, but plans to come back for a year in the program. He said his career path in the immediate future was in security. Opportunities could emerge at Evangelical Community Hospital, Soaring Eagle Security and similar locations. So far, Thomas has had work or other experience at Target, Penn Valley Airport and Life Flight.
Paige Ulrich, of Mifflinburg, has already worked at Sunbury Animal Hospital and Golden Living Centers for seniors. But she explained that dog grooming was her main interest.
“To obtain that goal I first have to get my permit,” she said. “Then I need to complete an animal grooming program then i need to apply for a job that involves grooming and think about the future possibility of opening my own business.”
Ulrich could work at PetSmart, Pet Valu, DJ Kennel or Companion Animal Hospital.
Dean Hollenbach, of Lewisburg, wants to work at a candy store. His disability keeps him from being verbal so he communicates through signing and an electronic device. His attributes included being a hard worker.
