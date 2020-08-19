MIFFLINBURG — Rep. David Rowe (R-85) announced that Mifflinburg Borough will receive a PA Small Water Grant of $127,500 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to eliminate the production of extra water in the public drinking water system. The borough is also receiving $399,500 aimed at reducing the hydraulic loading of the sanitary sewer system during wet weather.
The borough owns and operates a public drinking water system to provide potable water to its residents and bulk water to Limestone and West Buffalo Townships. The proposed $127,500 project is for the construction and installation of four master water meter vaults to provide additional metering of the water being provided to eliminate production of extra water. The meters will measure water flow to reduce unaccounted for water. The total project cost is $150,000.
In addition, Mifflinburg Borough owns and maintains the sanitary sewer system and is currently working with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) under a Corrective Action Plan to reduce the hydraulic loading during wet weather. The proposed $399,500 project will replace 2,100 linear feet of defective sanitary sewer line on High and Hickory streets to eliminate infiltration and inflow and sanitary sewer overflows. The project will also replace or add 8 manholes, 38 Wye connections, 444 linear feet of service laterals and 38 lateral cleanouts. The total project cost is $470,000.
For more information on the PA Small Water grant program, visit https://dced.pa.gov/programs/pa-small-water-sewer/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.