Multiple COVID-19 cases, deaths, reported at Bedrock Care facilities

MILTON — The Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center isn’t the only facility owned by Bedrock Care which has experienced the deaths of multiple residents due to COVID-19.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Human Services announced Wednesday, Aug. 19, that a National Guard team had been deployed to assist at the Milton nursing center for five days. In addition, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton has temporarily taken over management of the facility.
The DOH said 73 residents and 36 staff members at the facility have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The DOH was also reporting as of Tuesday, Aug. 18, that 13 residents had died of the virus. That number has reportedly increased over the last week.
According to information released by the DOH, Parkhouse Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Royersford — also owned by Bedrock Care — has had 52 residents die of COVID-19. The facility has 467 beds and 256 residents.
Of its residents, the DOH is reporting Parkhouse Rehabilitation has registered 110 cases of COVID-19, and 45 cases among staff members.
Other Bedrock Care facilities have also reported multiple cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff.
According to a company website, Care Pavilion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Philadelphia has had 115 residents test positive and recover from COVID-19. Three test results are pending.
The DOH reports that facility has 396 beds, although it has no additional data available on COVID-19 cases there.
Multiple cases of COVID-19 are also reported on a Bedrock Care website for the Tucker House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Philadelphia.
According to the site, 44 residents have tested positive for and successfully recovered from COVID-19. In addition, one resident recently tested positive for the virus, and seven additional tests are pending.
The DOH lists the facility as having a capacity of 180, with 132 current residents. No further COVID-19 information is currently available from the DOH on that facility.
The website for Clivden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Philadelphia — also owned by Bedrock Care — lists two residents and one staff member testing positive for COVID-19, with one test result pending.
DOH Press Secretary Nate Wardle said the department has not provided any staffing “or other type of assistance” to other Bedrock facilities.
“However, the department does consult with any facility with one or more cases of COVID-19 to assist them with infection control and other concerns, and to provide PPE,” he said.
According to information provided by Wardle, the DOH most recently completed a survey June 29 at the Milton facility due to a complaint that was received.
According to information posted on the DOH website, a COVID-19 Focused Emergency Preparedness Survey was conducted at the facility, which was found to be in compliance.
In addition, a COVID-19 Focused Infection Control Survey and Complaint Survey was completed, with no identified deficient practices. The facility was also found to be in compliance with requirements for long-term care facilities infection control regulations.
“The department responds to all complaints,” Wardle said. “Complaints can be filed anonymously.”
He noted that the survey results are posted online by the DOH 41 days after compiled.
“With that said, deficiencies in regard to recent events at Milton would not be available at this time,” Wardle said.
According to information posted online by the DOH, the Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center was found to not be in compliance with an Emergency Preparedness Survey conducted March 28, 2019, at the facility. A subsequent inspection conducted in June 2019 found the facility had moved into compliance.
Areas of non-compliance in the March 28, 2019, survey which the facility addressed included: Providing a plan to track the location of staff and patients during an emergency; providing a plan for evacuation; and providing documentation of a plan to share information with residents and families in the event of an emergency.
A patient care inspection conducted March 22, 2019, found other areas of non-compliance, according to information posted by the DOH.
“The facility must establish and maintain an infection prevention and control program designed to provide a safe, sanitary and comfortable environment and to help prevent the development and transmission of communicable disease and infections,” the report said.
According to the report, on March 20, 2019, a nurse aide was seen carrying a soiled brief, along with other soiled items, in her gloved hands.
“The bundle of soiled items were not in a plastic bag,” the report said. “(The employee) then pushed the non-bagged soiled bundle of items up against the shower room door and her own clothing to use her contaminated gloved right hand to open the shower room door.”
The facility was reported to come into compliance with that infection prevention mandate on May 14, 2019.
The March 22, 2019, report also noted that the facility “failed to provide the highest practicable care regarding physician orders for one of 23 residents reviewed.
The report indicates the staff failed to weigh one resident daily on several occasions when orders were in place for that resident to be weighed two times per day. The deficiency was corrected by May 14, 2019.
