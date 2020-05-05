SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways have rescheduled the Live United Live music festival from its original date of June 6 to Saturday, Aug. 29.
The event is to benefit youth mental health awareness and initiatives in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Spyglass Winery in Sunbury.
The original line-up included the following bands: Firehouse, Kip Winger, Eric Martin, George Lynch, Jack Russel’s Great White, Warrant, Dokken, April Wine.
Because of the rescheduling, there will be slight alterations to the event line-up. These changes will be released as soon as they are finalized.
Live United Live will include food and beverage stands, live music and comedic intermissions.
Tickets for the event are still available at: https://liveunitedlive.brownpapertickets.com/.
