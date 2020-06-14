Editor’s note: The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia County, of Northumberland County, and of Montour County are sharing their expertise this growing season. If you have any questions or column topic suggestions, please email them to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu.
Last week we discussed tomato diseases, this week we will cover pests just as destructive, insects. Damage to plants via insects, animals, or harsh environmental conditions can leave open wounds for pathogens to enter the plant and cause disease as well.
Aphids are common visitors to vegetable gardens. Aphids infest a wide range of plants. Some important cultivated hosts include potato, tomato, eggplant, sunflower, pepper, pea, bean, corn, sweet potato, squash, pumpkin, and asparagus. This soft-bodied, pear-shaped insect may be solid pink, green and pink mottled, or light green with a dark stripe. Usually wingless, it is about ⅛-inch long. Aphids pierce veins, stems, growing tips and blossoms with their needlelike mouthparts. As a result, blossoms are shed, plants are weakened, and yield is reduced. Aphids can spread rapidly transmitting viral disease.
Hornworms feed primarily on solanaceous plants (those in the potato family). They include tobacco, tomato, eggplant, pepper and some weeds. Tobacco and tomato plants are preferred. Hornworm eggs are smooth, spherical and about 1/16 inch in diameter. Light green at first, they turn white before hatching. Tomato hornworms have eight V-shaped markings on each side; the horn is on the back end. Hornworms are probably the easiest insect to identify. Species are about 3 to 3½ inches long when grown.
Hornworms strip leaves from tomato vines as they feed. These caterpillars also feed on developing fruit. Rather than bore into the fruit, they feed on the surface leaving large, open scars. Fruit damage is less common than loss of leaves. Hornworm damage begins to occur in midsummer and continues throughout the remainder of the season. They are attracted to plants under drought stress.
Natural parasitism often occurs on hornworms when tiny Braconid wasps lay eggs into the hornworms. The larvae feed inside and then pupate on the backs of the hornworms. These pupal cases are seen as white projections, like rice grains, on the back of the hornworm. If parasitized hornworms are found on the plant, feeding will have ceased, so leave it for the next generation of beneficial wasps to hatch. If you have not seen this, it is cool and a great teachable moment for the children.
Stink bugs feed on over 52 plants, including native and ornamental trees, shrubs, vines, weeds, and many cultivated crops. Among vegetable crops, stink bugs attack beans, okra pods, ripening tomato and pepper fruit, and stems of melons and asparagus.
The brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB), has become a serious pest of fruit, vegetables, and field crops. Adults are approximately 17 mm long and are shades of brown on both the upper and lower body surfaces. They are the typical “shield” shape of other stink bugs, almost as wide as they are long. The eggs of the brown marmorated stink bug are often laid on the underside of leaves and a light green in color. They are elliptical in shape and are often deposited in a mass of approximately 28 eggs. This insect is an important agricultural pest.
Cultural practices help avoid many insect infestations. Tomatoes should be planted in well-prepared, fertile beds, mulched, and properly watered to promote vigorous growth. Stressed plants tend to attract more insect pests. In a home garden handpicking and destroying many pests is an effective control measure. In addition, beneficial insects are very helpful in controlling insects such as aphids, leafminers and hornworms. To avoid killing these beneficials, use insecticides only when necessary. Always try less toxic alternative sprays first to control insect pests and diseases.
