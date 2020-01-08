PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The No. 20 Penn State men’s basketball team fell in a difficult Big Ten road matchup at Rutgers 72-61 on Tuesday. The Scarlet Knights relied on 14 second-half points from Ron Harper, Jr. and a strong team shooting performance in the final 20 minutes.
After trailing 33-28 at the half, the Scarlet Knights shooters found their mark over the final 20 minutes. Rutgers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) shot 51.7% from the field and made 12 free throws in the second half to propel the Scarlet Knights to an 11-point win.
Rutgers was led by Ron Harper Jr., who finished with a game-high 22 points in the win.
Trailing 47-41 with 9:59 to play, sophomore guard Myreon Jones scored 10 straight points for the Nittany Lions to give Penn State a 51-49 lead with 8:05 remaining. Jones finished with a team-high 21 points for Penn State (12-3, 2-2).
The Scarlet Knights took advantage of their chances at the foul line over the final 5:18 of action. Rutgers went 10-12 from the line to top the Nittany Lions.
Penn State finished with three scorers in double figures. Senior forward Mike Watkins finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Watkins was a perfect 7-7 from the field in the first half. Senior forward Lamar Stevens also finished in double figures with 12 points and six rebounds.
The Nittany Lions return to the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET to face Wisconsin on the Big Ten Network.
Rutgers 72, No. 20 Penn State 61
at Rutgers
Penn State (12-3)
Myreon Jones 8-17 0-0 21; Mike Watkins 7-8 3-4 17; Lamar Stevens 4-10 4-5 12; Myles Dread 0-4 0-0 0; Jamari Wheeler 0-1 0-0 0; Izaiah Brockington 2-10 2-2 6; Curtis Jones 1-7 0-0 3; John Harrar 0-2 2-2 2; Seth Lundy 0-1 0-0 0; Trent Buttrick 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
22-61 11-13 61.
Rutgers (12-3)
Ron Harper Jr. 5-10 12-12 22; Myles Johnson 5-7 0-0 10; Montez Mathis 3-10 1-4 8; Akwasi Yeboah 3-10 1-2 7; Caleb McConnell 1-8 0-0 2; Jacob Young 4-8 4-7 13; Shaq Carter 2-3 2-2 6; Paul Mulcahy 1-2 2-2 4.
Totals:
24-58 22-29 72.
Halftime: Penn State, 33-28. 3-point goals: Penn State 6-26 (M. Jones 5-10, C. Jones 1-6, Lundy 0-1, Buttrick 0-1, Stevens 0-2, Brockington 0-2, Dread 0-4), Rutgers 2-10 (Mathis 1-2, Young 1-2, McConnell 0-1, Mulcahy 0-1, Harper 0-2, Yeboah 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Penn State 36 (Watkins and Stevens 5); Rutgers 43 (McConnell 8). Assists: Penn State 9 (M. Jones, Dread, Lundy 2); Rutgers 9 (Mulcahy 5). Total fouls: Penn State 23; Rutgers 13. Technicals: None. A: 8,000.
