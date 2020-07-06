MILTON — With Northumberland and surrounding counties now well into the green phase of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the Milton YMCA is open for business and welcoming back its patrons. The facilities had been closed for three months, since the onset of the pandemic in March.
Melanie Garrison, communications and group exercise coordinator for the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, said use of the Milton YMCA is down by 20 to 30% over this time last year.
“That’s a national trend,” she said. “(Use) is increasing a little more.”
Garrison said the YMCA is taking all means necessary to make sure members are safe when using the facilities.
“So far, across all of the (Greater Susquehanna Valley) branches, (reopening) has been a positive experience,” Garrison said. “People are being really respectful and maintaining social distancing.
“We are very diligent about making the safety of our staff and members the number one priority,” she continued. “We have plexiglass at the front window, we have hand sanitizing everywhere.”
Group exercise classes are also being conducted differently than prior to the pandemic.
“We put in class limits,” Garrison explained. “We ask that members pre-register for classes.”
Different procedures have been put in place for some classes.
“We started, back in May, virtual classes,” Garrison said. “We live stream (the class) on Facebook. Whatever class I’m teaching, I’m talking to the iPad.”
Instructors lead their class while in front of an iPad or computer. Those taking the classes follow along via Facebook in the comfort of their own home.
Since May, Garrison said approximately 400 Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA members have signed up for classes via Facebook live.
For instructors, there was a bit of an adjustment to teaching online classes.
“I have been teaching for 27 years,” Garrison said. “I felt like it was back to my first day (teaching).”
Currently, about 30 different group exercise classes are offered virtually.
“We have to use royalty free music,” Garrison said. “We’ve all had to adjust (class formats) a little with that.”
While members are happy to be back at in-person classes, she noted that many have embraced the virtual classes.
“We have ballet, we have boot camp, pilates, strength classes, cycling classes, we have yoga and silver sneakers,” Garrison said. “(Silver sneakers) is popular with the active older adult population.”
She’s especially impressed with the way those members have embraced the virtual classes.
“It’s amazing, the amount of people that are on Facebook,” Garrison said. “They tune in (for classes) and they love it. They love seeing their favorite instructors. That’s what makes this really exciting.”
Ron Marshall, Milton YMCA branch executive director, said he’s glad members are enjoying the online classes, and also returning to use the facility in person.
“It’s a great feeling seeing our facility filled with our members and knowing they’re enjoying their time here,” he said. “I have spoken to some of our members and they have indicated their happiness now that our doors are open.”
