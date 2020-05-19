HERSHEY — Pennsylvania American Water recently applied for a rate increase which after two years could add nearly $12 per month to a typical household water bill.
The utility sought the increase totaling $138.6 million over two years to cover improvements to water and wastewater operations. The request before the Pennsylvania Utilities Commission (PUC) was scheduled to take effect Sunday, June 28, but could be delayed to January on further investigation.
The first year household increase was 13.9% with another expected in the 5% in the second year if approved.
"While there is never a good time to request a rate increase, we are sensitive to the hardships the COVID-19 pandemic is causing for residents and businesses," noted Susan Turcmanovich, external affairs manager. "This rate request is in no way related to the pandemic and is entirely based on our need to continue ongoing infrastructure improvements."
Turcmanovich added that the utility was evaluating its future investment needs since before the pandemic began.
"We understand and wish to be responsive to the current environment caused by the pandemic," she noted. "But we also remain focused on meeting the future needs of our customers through sound infrastructure and public health protection."
Turcmanovich cited upgrades at treatment facilities, including chemical system upgrades, valve replacements, and treatment analyzer replacements. Facilities were listed in Milton, White Deer Creek, McEwensville and Turbotville.
PA American water main replacement projects completed in recent years included 3,200 feet along Cannery Road, Franklin Street, Terrace Street, Leed Street and Penn Street in Point Township. More than 700 feet of pipe was replaced in Northumberland Borough.
Lewisburg replacement projects included more than 700 feet along St. Paul Street, 6,500 feet of new pipe along White Deer Pike in White Deer Township.
"We have two pipe replacement projects and a booster pump station replacement currently underway in Milton, Watsontown and Turbot Township," Turcmanovich observed. "In Watsontown, we are installing approximately 2000 feet of new 6 and 8-inch pipe along East 11th and Brookside streets. In Turbot Township, we are installing nearly 3500 feet of new 6-and 8-inch pipe along Pine, Aucker, and Montour streets."
Milton, noted Turcmanovich, would see replacement of a booster pump station along South Front Street.
