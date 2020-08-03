SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Conservation District (NCCD) will be holding a tire collection event from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Northumberland County Ag Service Center, 441 Plum Creek Road, Sunbury.
There is a $1 disposal fee for each tire, with only passenger tires free of debris being accepted.
Those attend will be asked to be masked and remain in their vehicle.
Pre-registration and proof of Northumberland County residency is required.
To pre-register, contact Brandon Ball at bball@nccdpa.org.
