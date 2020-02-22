Gundrum released from prison

COAL TOWNSHIP — A Milton man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a murder he committed as a teenager was released from SCI Coal Township on Friday.
Norman Gundrum Jr. was released from prison Friday morning, according to a receptionist in the office of his attorney, Joseph R. D’Andrea of Dunmore.
D’Andrea was not immediately available for comment Friday afternoon.
Gundrum has been locked up since 1995, when he was convicted of the 1993 stabbing death of Bobby Coup. Gundrum was 16 when he stabbed Coup.
In October, Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini sentenced Gundrum to time served, making him immediately eligible for parole.
The commonwealth had been seeking 35 years to life as part of the resentencing, which was made possible by the Supreme Court’s 2016 Post-Conviction Relief Act for teens who committed murder and received a sentence of life without parole.
D’Andrea had argued in October that Gundrum should be sentenced to time served. At the time, Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said the commonwealth did not oppose the resentencing.
In October, D’Andrea said Gumdrum’s work to achieve his GED, associate’s degrees and charitable work — including establishing a scholarship in Coup’s name — showed that he had changed.
A history of Gundrum being sexually abused as a child was also noted during the resentencing hearing.
