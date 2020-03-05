WILLIAMSPORT – Sixteen design projects created by graphic design students at Pennsylvania College of Technology have been honored in the national Flux Student Design Competition.
“This is, by far, the best showing we’ve ever had in this contest,” said Nicholas L. Stephenson, instructor of graphic design at Penn College. “Additionally, we are listed as winners among some of the best design schools in the country.”
Ashley Tate, of Lewisburg, captured one of the top 15 honors in the competition, winning the honorable mention award in the identity category for her “Food Delivery Ads.”
The Flux competition recognizes projects in seven categories: identity, packaging, poster, publication, social impact design, UX/UI and video/motion graphics.
Emily R. Kahler, of Pitman, won two merit awards for her “Design 2019: Student Portfolio Exhibition” in the poster category and her “Adler Planetarium Annual Report 2018” in the publication category.
Meredith A. Long, of Trevorton, also received two merit awards. Her “Riptide Chocolate Bar Packaging” was honored in the packaging category, and her “Bright Mountain School Viewbook” was recognized in the publication category.
Eleven other students captured merit awards for their designs.
In the packaging category: Gavin E. Hain, of Myerstown, for “The Downtown Dozen”; Anthony M. Niemeyer, of Red Lion, “Mean Bean Chocolate Bars Packaging”; Madison P. Shrout, of Petersburg, “Guilded Fine Chocolates Packaging”; Shaina T. Vanderveer, of Monroeton, “Leviathan Chocolate Makers Packaging”; and Brandon M. Wolff, of Effort, “FRSH SQZ Branding.”
In the publication category: Andrew Caccese, of Reading, for “Bright Mountain School Viewbook,” and Zoey J. Graybill, McAlisterville, “Bright Mountain School Viewbook.”
In the social impact design category: Kennedy L. Englert, of Williamsport, “Oh Say Can You She Children’s Book,” and Ali D. Petrizzi, of Langhorne, “STEM Web Advertisements.”
In the UX/UI category: Kaylee A. Smith, East Stroudsburg, “Fork It Over App and Homepage” and Heather L. Macpherson, of Basom, New York, “Fork It Over App.”
All of the designs were created in 2019, and the winners were announced in early 2020. Kahler and Wolff graduated in May.
With 215 projects honored from 808 entries, the 2019 Flux Student Design Competition was one of the largest and most competitive of Flux competitions.
Flux is an annual competition recognizing outstanding design work produced by college students. The awards are sponsored by AIGA Blue Ridge, a chapter of AIGA, a national professional design association.
Penn College graphic design students and alumni consistently earn recognition in regional, national and international advertising design competitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.