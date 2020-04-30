SUNBURY — A $20,000 PPL Foundation grant to the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has helped residents stay safe and better communicate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the funding was used to purchase fabric masks, primarily for use by senior citizens. The agency received a lot of donated masks, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the need.
“Frankly we had to step in not just because people haven’t been abiding by the masking recommendations, but also because folks were overburdening hospitals by asking for masks,” said Joanne Troutman, GSVUW president and CEO.
In addition, licenses for Zoom videoconferencing were purchased for nearly 20 non-profit and human service agencies in the region to allow them to operate remotely and continue programming. United Way Youth Ambassadors and Susquehanna University student leaders, in partnership with other local agencies, recently launched United We Learn. With the virtual extracurricular platform, they can produce videos, host clubs on Zoom and conduct virtual mindfulness and mental health support groups to complement what schools are providing and try to provide socialization for their most isolated participants.
Lastly, GSVUW partnered with Contrast Communications, Mifflinburg, to install Wi-Fi guest networks outside of buildings, such as libraries, in the communities with the greatest needs. A Wi-Fi guest network was set up outside of the Mt. Carmel Library. As a result, an area resident and his friends were given laptops from their employer so they could submit their unemployment claims. United Way is also exploring a Wi-Fi van to temporarily support communities where there currently is no broadband access. This effort could assist both with distance learning and telehealth.
“We couldn’t be doing all that we’re doing without PPL,” said Troutman.
The PPL Foundation donated $300,000 to a dozen agencies providing COVID-19 relief efforts across central and eastern Pennsylvania, including the Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lehigh Valley, Poconos and Susquehanna Valley regions. In addition, the PPL Foundation contributed $500,000 in early March to Operation HELP to support PPL Electric Utilities customers having difficulty paying their utility bills.
