BERWICK — In response to the heightened needs of area nonprofit organizations and its mission to enhance the quality of life in the region, the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation has announced that a second round of grants is available for Disaster Relief Funding.
Established in 2011, the purpose of the Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund is to support nonprofit organizations affected by disasters in Lower-Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. The grant round is designed as a flexible response to provide relief for a variety of unexpected costs.
The foundation is specifically interested in helping organizations maintain their operations and respond to increased demand from clients during this critical time.
Grant requests ranging from $500 to $10,000 are currently being accepted. Additional funding may be considered on an individual basis. This is the second grant round from the Disaster Relief Fund in 2020.
The grant application has been updated. If an organization applied in the first grant round in April and wishes to apply again, a new application must be submitted.
Only 501©(3) nonprofit and government organizations are eligible to apply and the requested funding must be invested within the CSCF service area of Lower-Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties. Individuals are not eligible to apply.
Grant applications must be completed and submitted through a web-based program. Interested applicants can access the grant round guidelines and applications by visiting www.csgiving.org.
Grant requests must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.
For grant-related questions, contact Christine Orlando, CSCF senior program officer, at 570-752-3930 ext. 2, or corlando@csgiving.org.
