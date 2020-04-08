LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Rail Trail has remained open with the advice that users practice social distancing.
The Union County Trail Authority (UCTA) noted that cycling, walking and hiking is permitted under commonwealth's stay-at-home directive provided participants stay at least six feet from one another. The distance, said to inhibit the spread of the virus associated with COVID-19 symptoms, was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
However, the UCTA noted that restrooms at trailhead parking lots have been closed on the advice of health professionals in an effort to prevent the unintended spread of COVID-19. UCTA Chair John Showers admitted the closure was inconvenient, but protecting health and safety during unprecedented times was of the highest priority.
It was noted that the UCTA continues to operate remotely but the board meeting and annual meeting scheduled for Sunday, April 19 has been canceled. The annual meeting has been rescheduled to coincide with the board meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Union County Government Center, Lewisburg.
Immediate trail maintenance or safety concerns should be reported via the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail Facebook page or by leaving a message at 570-524-3878.
The UCTA requested patience as it may take longer to respond to needs under the current circumstances. Maintenance may also be challenging as local contractors may not be available.
A "carry in and carry out" trash policy was recommended to prevent litter. It was also noted that volunteers may not be able to attend to the trail during the COVID-19 outbreak.
