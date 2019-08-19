Y Day Campers show #MiltonRocks

MILTON — Perhaps you’ve heard... Milton rocks.
It’s true.
And you can be part of it.
The Standard-Journal teamed with the Milton YMCA Summer Day Camp to start #MiltonRocks.
What is it?
Well, children in the day camp — which includes those kindergarten age through fifth grade — painted 130 small river rocks, which have been strategically placed at 15 kiosks along the T.I.M.E. and Milton In Motion Walking Tour.
Why 130? It’s the 130th anniversary of the YMCA.
The rocks feature the artistic creativity of the students, and some positive messaging as well.
Laura Michalak, advertising representative at The Standard-Journal, detailed the project.
“I knew it (rock painting) was a national movement and I started it at my campground two years ago, and the kids and adults loved it,” she said. “They were instructed they could paint whatever they wanted, a design of their choice, or a positive, motivational message.”
Kids in the day camp embraced the idea wholeheartedly.
“They love anything to do with arts and crafts, so the painting they really got into,” said Kellie Bates, school-age childcare director at the Milton Y. “It was fun to watch. They took pride in their work, especially when Laura explained what it was for.”
Bates said bridging the gap between the community and the programs at the Y, especially those geared toward children, is a priority.
“We have kids from Milton, Turbotville, McEwensville, Lewisburg, Watsontown,” she said. “One of our counselors is from Philadelphia. Anytime we can bring the community in, it’s great.”
Another community element of the project involved Milton’s history, detailed at the kiosks. As teachers took the youngsters to each of the stops, they delved into the unique aspects of Milton’s history along the walking tour.
Now the community can become involved as well. If you find one of the rocks and it has the #MiltonRocks on the back, take your photo with it and share it on The Standard-Journal’s Facebook page.
“They can then take the rock home, or share it, hide it for someone else to discover,” said Michalak.
Milton in Motion is the Outdoor Wellness Program sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. T.I.M.E. (The Improved Milton Experience) maintains the kiosks and The Standard-Journal — the community newspaper — sponsors the Milton In Motion Walking Club. Ficks Hardware, Watsontown, donated the rocks.
