LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council voted Tuesday night to extend suspension of an ordinance against open containers of alcoholic beverages in a specific downtown area.
The area of the suspension will again be bounded by Seventh Street on the west, Front Street on the east, Cherry Alley on the north and White Pine Alley on the south. However, the hours of the suspension which passed without a dissenting vote were shortened from to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The suspension was first enacted earlier in the summer and was set to expire Tuesday night.
Council noted that word of the revised time would need to be circulated. The Bucknell University director of public safety would also be asked to pass the time change on to students.
It was noted that Hufnagle Park, a borough parkland, was excluded.
Closure of South Sixth Street was also extended by Lewisburg Borough Council to Tuesday, Sept. 15 in order that outdoor seating may be made available to restaurant patrons. Current restrictions prohibit indoor seating of more than 25% of a restaurant’s legal capacity.
Outdoor seating and the limited suspension of the borough’s open container prohibition were enacted to encourage people to patronize downtown restaurants while keeping themselves safe and restaurants in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.
William Cameron Engine Company Chief Jamie Blount noted having a barrier at South Sixth and Market streets would have no impact upon emergency response in the area.
Elsewhere, developers of a $5 million to $8 million townhouse project along St. Louis street nearly had conditional approval of it withdrawn. Officials with GreenSpace Properties LLC acknowledged to council they failed to submit revised plans and necessary documents to the borough within 45 days of its March 19, 2019 approval.
Tom Romanowski, GreenSpace project manager, admitted he lost track of the days for submission of plans and necessary documents.
“All my focus was on getting the project off the ground with the construction, the contractors (and) the engineers,” Romanowski told the online meeting. “It had just run into challenges. It is a very, very big project.”
Romanowski asked for a 90-day extension. He noted that the upheaval inflicted on the business by the COVID-19 crisis also forced him to “put out fires” in other projects.
Mayor Judy Wagner recalled that finding a buyer for the property, a practice field near the old high school, was a challenge. She said the tax money generated by town houses would be beneficial.
“I would be inclined to work with these folks and try and get shovels in the ground and get this going on,” Wagner said. “It is not something that would be detrimental to the borough and we don’t want to throw it in the trash.”
But Debra Sulai, council president, observed that the original agreement may have been made in a hurry by a previous council. She hoped a new decision would not be made in haste and new council members could become more familiar with the project.
Council planned to discuss the matter at an online work session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Developers said they would be represented at the session. Approval, provided that guarantees and revisions are in place, could happen at the regular September meeting of council.
Citizens at the online meeting included an Ikeler Park woman who said streets in her area were in rough shape. She noted it was not a good surface for cyclists, seniors and people riding scooters and wanted it to get more attention. Sulai said it would be considered as the budget process unfolds. Council member Jordi Comas said street work done this year reflected budgeting done a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.