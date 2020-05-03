MILTON — The chair of the Milton Harvest Festival plans to make a determination by late June on whether this year's festival can be held as planned.
The 44th edition of the festival is scheduled for Sept. 11-19.
Festival Chair Sue Rearick said she has been closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions put in place as a result of it.
"I think, by the end of June, I will make a decision," she said. "I need to get together with my board members... My shoulders are heavy. How do I say 'no, we can't have it'?"
To date, Rearick said 13 arts and crafts vendors have signed up to participate on the first Saturday of the festival. Seventeen have already signed up for the second week.
Questions remain about whether some venues where events are traditionally held will be available.
According to Rearick, Central Oak Heights in West Milton has not yet decided on whether any events will be held there in the coming year. The Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant has been held there in each of the past two years.
It's also not yet known if churches will be permitted, under state protocol, to host events. In recent years, the Princess Pageant and Pops Concert have been held at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church.
Typically, Rearick said girls wishing to participate in the Princess Pageant must turn their applications in by the end of June.
In 2004, the final Saturday events of the festival — including the parade and arts and crafts vendors — were canceled as floodwaters from Hurricane Ivan swept through the area.
