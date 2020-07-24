NEW BERLIN — A SUN Area Technical Institute (SUN Tech) student has been named as the second-place winner of the regional “No Excuses Billboard Design Contest.”
Through a partnership with State Farm Insurance, the Highway Safety Network (HSN) offered students from the nine counties that comprise PennDOT District 3 the opportunity to submit billboard designs to be judged by traffic safety professionals.
Billie Gene Moran, a SUN Tech senior attending through Mifflinburg School District, was recognized for her design “Don’t Text and Drive,” a billboard featuring a banned cell phone and a distracted driving crash statistic. Moran was awarded a $250 scholarship for her efforts and an additional $250 for SUN Tech.
According to PennDOT data, in 2018, there were 6,453 crashes involving 16- or 17-year-old drivers resulting in 26 fatalities.
In attendance at the event to honor Moran was: Mike Diehl, HSN; Nicole Spotts, State Farm agent; Kim McBride, SUN Tech Advertising Art and Design instructor; and Jennifer Hain SUN Tech administrative director.
“These partnerships are great because they help build a sense of community with the students and they are an important part of the community,” Hain said.
“By partnering with the HSN the goal was to increase awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and decrease the number of teen crashes and fatalities,” Spotts added.
The first-place winner of the contest was Karlee Bartlow, a freshman at Athens Area School District. Her design will be displayed on a billboard in Bradford County during National Teen Driver Safety Week in October.
